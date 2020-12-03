WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry: Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko testifies

The former Eskom CEO has been implicated by witnesses including former Kusile Power Station project manager Abram Masango and Suzanne Daniels.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission is hearing testimony from former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko.

Koko has been implicated by witnesses including former Kusile Power Station project manager Abram Masango and Suzanne Daniels.

WATCH: Matshela Koko at the state capture commission of inquiry

Both said Koko called them to meetings with Gupta associate Salim Essa at Melrose Arch where details of the suspension of executives was discussed before it was announced.

Masango also told the commission that after a meeting, at which his phone was taken, Koko appeared to know his movements or the calls he would make and he would call him to say to him “you are talking”.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.