WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa on the coronavirus pandemic in SA
This follows a special sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation in connection with the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
This comes after a special sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting.
WATCH: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation