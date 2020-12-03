WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa on the coronavirus pandemic in SA

This follows a special sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation in connection with the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after a special sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.