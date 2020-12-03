US COVID daily death toll surpasses 2,700, highest since April: monitor

The new tally of 2,731 fatalities raises the overall known death toll in America to 273,181 since the pandemic started late last year.

WASHINGTON - The US death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 2,700 in one day as of Wednesday evening, the highest since April, Johns Hopkins University said.

The number of new infections over the past 24 hours was 195,121, the university said.

Meanwhile, the number of people being treated in US hospitals for COVID-19 topped 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday, a monitor said.

"There are 100,226 people currently hospitalised with COVID-19 in the US - the first time hospitalizations have exceeded 100k," the COVID Tracking Project said in a tweet.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.4 million tests, 196k cases, and 2,733 deaths. There are 100,226 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US —the first time hospitalizations have exceeded 100k. pic.twitter.com/8QSKujBGao — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 3, 2020

