There’s a cloud over his head: DA warns Makhura about new MEC Tau

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) in the Gauteng legislature hails Premier David Makhura’s Cabinet reshuffle as a step in the right direction, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has sounded warning bells about his newest MEC.

Makhura has appointed Nomathemba Mokgethi as Health MEC and is moving Morakane Mosupyoe from Economic Development to the Social Development Department.

He also appointed Deputy Cooperative Governance Minister Parks Tau as the province’s new Economic Development MEC, this has caught the ire of the DA which said Tau was implicated in corruption linked to Regiments Capital.

Makhura appointed a new Health MEC following his sacking of Bandile Masuku in October over the personal protective equipment tender scandal.

The ANC caucus in the legislature has welcomed all of Makhura’s appointments.

It further hailed Tau’s new appointment, saying the province would benefit immensely from him joining Makhura’s Cabinet.

The ANC caucus also hopes this will bring stability to the ailing department

Meanwhile, the DA in Gauteng has committed itself to keeping an eye on Tau with its provincial leader Solly Msimanga saying Tau had a cloud over his head from his tenure as an MMC in the City of Johannesburg.

“Parks Tau’s wife, Philiswa Twala Tau, received a stake in a Capitec blank bank economic empowerment deal in 2006 worth around R10 million led by Regiments Capital.”

Msimanga said the DA would seek to ensure Tau runs his department in a transparent manner.

