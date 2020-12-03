Support for ATM’s Ramaphosa no-confidence motion looking thin

The Inkatha Freedom Party said it would vote against the motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa, while the African Christian Democratic Party said it would abstain. The United Democratic Movement has said it won’t take part in the vote unless there is a secret ballot.

CAPE TOWN - As the African Transformation Movement (ATM) goes to court to try to secure a secret ballot for voting in Thursday’s motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa, support for the party’s move appears to be thin on the ground.

The African National Congress (ANC) is set to rally behind Ramaphosa, as no governing party would allow its leader to be ousted by an opposition party. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has already said it would abstain from voting, as it sees the ATM as fighting a proxy battle on behalf of the anti-Ramaphosa faction in the ANC.

But a number of other parties canvassed by Eyewitness News have also indicated they won’t be supporting the motion of no confidence.

The Inkatha Freedom Party said it would vote against the motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa, while the African Christian Democratic Party said it would abstain. The United Democratic Movement has said it won’t take part in the vote unless there is a secret ballot.

The Freedom Front Plus said it too would abstain, citing much the same reasons as the DA, which would also be abstaining.

Party leader, Pieter Groenewald: “If the ATM is thinking they will ensure the factionalism in the ANC will get stronger and split the party then they are (being) opportunistic. In fact, reality has proved that in such circumstances, the political party unites. Therefore we say it (the motion) will not be successful. But the Freedom Front Plus will abstain in this specific motion…”

Tabled in terms of Section 102 of the Constitution, the motion requires a simple majority of 50% plus one vote to pass. But parties’ lack of enthusiasm indicates the ATM’s motion – should it go ahead – is most likely dead in the water.

Thursday’s sitting of the National Assembly starts at 2 pm and is set to run until 7 pm. The no-confidence motion is the last item on the order paper.

