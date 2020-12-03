SAA employees to picket over unpaid salaries

They're demanding outstanding payments, with Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association saying their members had not yet been paid any salaries for the past eight months.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Airways (SAA) employees will be picketing at Airways Park in Kempton Park on Thursday.

The unions claim workers are also being threatened with dismissal if they don't sign and accept changes of employment documents drafted by the business rescue practitioners.

Last month, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni allocated R10.5 billion to help SAA implement its controversial business rescue plan.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi Majola said: “It has been eight months since workers at SAA earned an income. Money was allocated to the airline last month to fund the business rescue plan and the restricting of the airline by Treasury, but workers have still not been paid. Yet the business rescue practitioners earn millions in fees and they continue to be paid. It is December and our members have no idea where their next meal will come from.”