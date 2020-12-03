SA records 4,173 new COVID-19 infections as WC battles a resurgence

These latest infections bring the total number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to over 796,472.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases has jumped by 4,173 on Wednesday.

Gauteng accounts for almost 29.6% of the country's infections, followed by the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal - with those provinces each making up 16%.

The Western Cape now has over 10,000 active cases of COVID-19.

According to Wednesday's data, 750 more people have contracted the virus.

The province has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 in recent weeks, with Cape Town and the Garden Route reporting rising infection rates.

Sixty-five more fatalities have also been reported over the past day, bringing the death toll to at least 21,709.

So far, over 734,000 people have recovered from the virus.

