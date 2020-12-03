20°C / 22°C
SA records 4,173 new COVID-19 infections as WC battles a resurgence

These latest infections bring the total number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to over 796,472.

Picture: 123rf.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases has jumped by 4,173 on Wednesday.

These latest infections bring the total number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to over 796,472.

Gauteng accounts for almost 29.6% of the country's infections, followed by the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal - with those provinces each making up 16%.

The Western Cape now has over 10,000 active cases of COVID-19.

ALSO READ: WC tourism industry preparing for tough festive season as COVID-19 cases rise

According to Wednesday's data, 750 more people have contracted the virus.

The province has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 in recent weeks, with Cape Town and the Garden Route reporting rising infection rates.

Sixty-five more fatalities have also been reported over the past day, bringing the death toll to at least 21,709.

So far, over 734,000 people have recovered from the virus.

ASO READ: NCCC recommends 10 pm curfew & restricted alcohol sales - report

