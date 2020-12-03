President Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday in connection with the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
This follows a special sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting.
