President Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

This follows a special sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council meeting.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Thursday in connection with the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This follows a special sitting of Cabinet that considered recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting.

More details to follow.

