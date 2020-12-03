Pitso Mosimane confirms Sirino keen to leave Sundowns and join him at Al Ahly

The Uruguayan striker penned a new five-year deal with Mamelodi Sundowns in June but has been linked with a R90 million move away.

JOHANNESBURG - A reunion between Pitso Mosimane and Gaston Sirino could be on the cards after the Al Ahly coach confirmed that the player wanted to join the Egyptian giants.

Speaking to the SA Football Journalist Association on Thursday morning, Mosimane said the Egyptian Giants were long-time admirers of the Uruguayan.

“All of you guys know that Al Ahly has been asking about Sirino while I was still at Mamelodi Sundowns, it's a fact,” Mosimane said.

"It's just a perception that I am the one who wants Sirino at Al Ahly because I am in the hot seat now. It will always link to me. I am not angry with it because it has always been there, you know about it, you wrote about it all the time.

"I am the one who said to Sirino he should not go and help us win the second star. I was the one. They have always been talking about Sirino over here and it is the first I speak to you guys about it.

"Yes, Ahly want Sirino and they spoke to Sundowns officially and all that, I don't want to tell you too many things that have been happening.

"The president of Sundowns was here [in Cairo]. Danny Jordaan told me that Dr. Patrice Motsepe was with him, but we didn’t meet, probably because he was busy. But you can’t tell me there have never been talks about Sirino at that level, I know because I get the feedback. Sirino wants to leave to come to Ahly.”

In the three months since Mosimane has been at Ahly, he's clinched the Egyptian League and the CAF Champions League.

The Red Devils can complete the treble should they win the Cup final against Tala'ea El Gaish in Saturday's final.