No 'groove' this festive season as KZN govt cancels major events

Visitors and small gatherings are allowed without compromising the disaster management regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Partygoers who make KwaZulu-Natal their chosen destination for a good time over the festive may be disappointed to know that all major events have effectively been banned by the provincial government.

As South Africa sees a rise in the second wave of COVID-19 infections, Premier Sihle Zikalala announced on Wednesday that the Provincial Executive Council, on advice by medical and scientific practitioners, resolved not to encourage the hosting of major events in the province owing to the threat and risks imposed by the pandemic.

"The government understands the social and economic impact of not hosting major events at popular locations in the province during the festive season, however, it is the view of the government that lives of our citizen’s matter and need to be protected. The provincial government of KwaZulu-Natal has a duty to protect the lives of citizens and does not want to take decisions that may be regretted later," Zikalala said.

