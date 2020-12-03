National govt to map way forward to curb rising COVID-19 infections in WC

The province now has over 10,000 active cases of COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - It appears that direction from national government will now map the way forward for the Western Cape's COVID-19 response.

As of Wednesday, the province has over 10,000 active cases of COVID-19.

The province has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 in recent weeks, with Cape Town and the Garden Route reporting rising infection rates.

READ MORE: SA records 4,173 new COVID-19 infections as WC battles a resurgence

More than 750 more active cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the province in a 24-hour period this week.

And, as cases increase, so does hospitalisations, which currently stand at more than 1,200.

On Wednesday, Premier Alan Winde engaged with the president's coordinating council on COVID-19.

He said they were awaiting announcements from the president around potential interventions at a national level and in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

ALSO READ: Winde vows to argue against lockdown imposed on WC as COVID-19 cases surge

And even though Winde has stated the province does not support a lockdown and suggests a localised targeted approach, the ANC in the Western Cape said there needed to be national consistency and a uniformed approach.

The ANC's Cameron Dugmore said: “We think it’s better to avoid confusion and it’s much better to follow the national approach. If national says we must go back to a curfew, then that will affect the Western Cape as well. We don’t, as the ANC, support a full lockdown in level one or two.”

But the DA has hit back, saying the ANC was playing pandemic politics.

The party's Wendy Philander said: “This ANC hypocrisy is abundantly clear now in Mr Dugmore’s comments, that the Western Cape government should not be able to manage our own regulations in COVID-19 hotspots. We have proven track record in managing the virus.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.