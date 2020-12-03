Modise refers ATM no-confidence motion for rescheduling to programming committee

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) asked the speaker for a postponement on Thursday after going to court to fight for a secret ballot for a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

CAPE TOWN - Speaker Thandi Modise on Thursday referred the rescheduling of the motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa to the National Assembly’s programming committee.

Modise said the committee needed to consider whether the motion, sponsored by the African Transformation Movement (ATM), should be postponed or withdrawn by the party.

The ATM asked Modise for a postponement on Thursday after going to court to fight for a secret ballot. The hearing was set down for February next year in the Western Cape High Court.

The party wants the motion debated after that.

Modise told the National Assembly that postponing the ATM’s motion of no confidence could block similar motions, and that this needed to be considered by the programming committee.

“The notion of a postponement of a motion of this nature, as against the withdrawal of a motion in terms of rule 128, is a matter that I believe requires deliberation at the level of the programming committee,” the Speaker said.

She added: “The reason that I believe that it needs to be discussed is the effect that such a motion has in terms of blocking similar motions from being moved. Thus, the programming committee needs to make a final determination regarding how matters of this nature must be handled into the future.”

Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa told the house the ANC would be ready even if the motion was scheduled for Christmas Day, which happens to be Modise’s birthday.

