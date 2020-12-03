Matshela Koko claims Ramaphosa interfered with Eskom’s board to get him fired

The former Eskom CEO on Thursday testified at the state capture commission of inquiry about the suspension of some executives, including himself.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko on Thursday said President Cyril Ramaphosa interfered with the utility’s board to get him fired and that he did it to benefit Eskom coal supplier, Optimum.

Koko said he, Brian Molefe - who was CEO - and board chairperson Ben Ngubane were the best leaders at the power utility since 2001.

He said it was not true that during their tenure they did not maintain equipment or that a lot of diesel was burnt to keep the lights on.

Koko said the real capture was Glencore.

“Glencore, when they bought Optimum, they had an ace up their sleeves. This was the political connectivity of the current head of state. And that is why you cannot explain why Glencore did not pay Eskom the R1.5 million that is due to them,” he said.

