Living in fear: Pretoria teen raped, impregnated by tenant

JOHANNESBURG - With the country focusing on women and child abuse, a Pretoria mother has described to Eyewitness News how her primary school daughter was raped multiple times by a tenant who lived in their yard.

The 14-year old girl was impregnated during one of the attacks and only realised it last week. She’s since had an abortion at a state hospital.

The rapist has threatened to kill the teenager and even tried to make contact with her family this week at a time when the country is observing 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children.



“The child was not aware she was pregnant; the tenant was abusing her the whole time. He would ask her for something and then force his way into the house, then cover her mouth and rape her.”

Last week, the grade 7 pupil from Mamelodi east was still pregnant when her mother found out that she had been raped multiple times over the last eight months.



The woman, who can't be identified in order to protect her underage child, said her daughter’s rapist also made threats about what would happen if she told anyone about the abuse.

“She started sleeping a lot, I decided to buy a test. this guy is threatening us not to tell anyone, he said he will kill both of us.”

The suspect, believed to be in his 40s, rented a room from the family and preyed on the victim when her mother was not around.



The family say the suspect is not yet in police custody and he even tried to make contact with them earlier this week.

Mamelodi police have opened a rape case, but the suspect has not yet been arrested.

The mother said they were stuck in a nightmare – with no help from law enforcement.

“It’s a living hell - he tried to come here on Tuesday. It’s not fair. They must arrest him.”

