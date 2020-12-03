Khayelitsha man slapped with 55-year sentence for raping, murdering girl (4)

The body of Uyathandwa Stuurman was found at a dumping site in July 2018.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha man has been sentenced to 55 years imprisonment for the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl.

Andile Jamda was sentenced in the Cape High Court on Wednesday.

In July 2018, four-year-old Stuurman was raped and murdered in Makhaza, Khayelitsha. She disappeared while playing at her grandparents' home.

The girl was lured by the accused to his shack where he raped and killed her.

Following a community search, her body was found with multiple stab wounds and her throat was slit.

Jamda was known to the girl as they lived in the same area. He was refused bail.

MORE RAPISTS CALL JAIL NEW HOME IN EC

At the same time, several rapists will call jail home for a very long time.

Four men have been slapped with life sentences in the Eastern Cape; they include two serial rapists who terrorised communities in Bhisho and Mdantsane between 2011 and 2017.

Monwabisi Mbonyuza has been hit with four life prison sentences and 97 years by the Bhisho High Court this week.

The man targeted eight young women aged between 14 and 21 in Zwelitsha and Bhisho between 2011 and 2015.

A day later, the very same court sentenced a man to seven life terms for rape, murder and assault.

His victims included children as young as 11.

Last month, Ongeziwe Mtshizana was slapped with a life sentence in the Mount Fletcher Regional Court for the 2017 kidnapping and sexual assault of a mentally challenged teenage girl.

And a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Komani over a 10-year period while they lived together was also sentenced to life behind bars by the Grahamstown High Court.

