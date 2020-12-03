Ex-deputy Hawks head receives 8 years for extorting money from DBN family

Simon Mandonsela was sentenced in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court this week after he was convicted on two counts of corruption amounting to R28,000.

JOHANNESBURG - A former deputy Hawks head has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for extorting money from a vulnerable family in exchange for keeping a missing persons docket open.

Madonsela's unit was investigating a missing person case in 2010 and closed the docket.

He then went to the family's house and told them to cough up money if they wanted the Hawks to continue looking for their loved one.

Madonsela was arrested in 2015.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Natasha Kara said: “The family could not pay him the requested amount but gave him R25,000 instead. He allegedly requested a further R3,000, which the family paid as well. They eventually got frustrated as the matter was not proceeding and laid a charge against him.”

The court has granted him leave to appeal the matter.

