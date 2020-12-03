EWN Weather Watch: A warm and wet Friday for Gauteng and Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has forecast warm and rainy weather for most parts of the country on Friday.

The weather service also issued a warning for winds resulting in possible structural damage over the Cape Metropole as well as difficulty in navigation at sea offshore between Lambert’s Bay and Hermanus.

GAUTENG

The province is expected to be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

Johannesburg is set for a high of 25°C, Pretoria 27°C, and Hammanskraal will see a maximum of 31°C.

WESTERN CAPE

The province is forecast to be cloudy and cool with isolated morning light rain along the south coast. It will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the eastern parts.

Windy conditions are expected over the City of Cape Town.

Cape Town can expect a high of 25°C, George 19°C, and Vredendal will be hot at 37°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Expect morning fog over the interior, but it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The north-east will be warm.

Durban is set for a high of 21°C, Richard’s Bay 23°C, and Newcastle 22°C.

