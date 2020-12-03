Cash-in-transit firms look to new technology to prevent festive season heists

Despite the COVID-19 lockdown, there have been 260 cash-in-transit heist incidents in the country this year, which is 16 more than last year.

JOHANNESBURG - With the festive season upon us, cash-in-transit (CIT) companies are gearing up as they continue to be targets of crime.

The Cash in Transit Association of South Africa (Citasa), CIT company iziCash, and surveillance company, FleetCam, on Thursday launched new surveillance technology for cash vans.

Despite the COVID-19 lockdown, there have been 260 cash-in-transit heist incidents in the country this year, which is 16 more than last year. Nineteen cash-in-transit personnel were killed this year.

And with about 3,000 money vans traveling daily nationwide, there could be a serious surge in CIT crimes in December.

IziCash launched the newest technology by FleetCam just in time for this year’s holidays. About seven cameras are installed into each van, providing visuals of the inside and outside of the van in real-time.

“This is new technology and we can retrieve information live offline on the system. We don’t need to download it from the vehicle,” said iziCash CEO Albert Erusmus.

Erusmus said they were ready for the festive season.

“All the staff went through a retraining programme and reshooting exercises. Making sure that their alertness goes up, we have appointed additional staff and tactical support,” he said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.