ATM’s Ramaphosa no-confidence motion postponed to Feb 2021

The vote was meant to be held in Parliament later on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa has been postponed.

The motion was brought by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

But it's now been set back pending the outcome of the ATM’s review application, which is set down for early February 2021.

The party had approached the Western Cape High Court to try and have the motion dealt with through a secret ballot.

The ATM is claiming that National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise acted irrationally and with bias in turning down the party’s request for a secret ballot.

The ATM is arguing that a secret ballot will allow MPs to vote according to their consciences rather than toe their party’s line. But Modise said that the ATM had failed to make a case for the special circumstances that might require a secret vote.

