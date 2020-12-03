Ace Magashule on a walkabout to thank ANC supporters

He kicked-off his walkabout at 10 am on the West Rand.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule is visiting communities in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni on Thursday to thank people for voting for the party during the recent by-elections.

He kicked-off his walkabout at 10 am on the West Rand.

The ANC retained 64 wards, lost two and won six new wards.

Magashule is currently out on R200,000 bail after appearing in court on corruption charges.

ALSO READ: The charges against Ace Magashule

He's linked to dodgy dealings involving a R225 million asbestos contract under his watch as Free State premier.

Addressing supporters outside the court last month, Magashule said he would not be stepping down for now.

"I was elected by branches at conference. The voices of branches must say to me I must step aside and I will then do so."

This is in contrast to the instruction by President Cyril Ramaphosa that all members accused of an offence must step aside.

He says he would not ever leave the ANC, regardless of what happened.

@MYANC Secretary General Cde @Magashule_Ace arrives at Chief Mogale community hall in the West Rand ahead of a door-to-door campaign in the area to thank the community for voting ANC during the recent by-elections #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/YMwNeWJtwy African National Congress (@MYANC) December 3, 2020