6 people killed in multi-vehicle crash in Mokopane

It’s understood a truck crashed into five vehicles on Wednesday night, which then ploughed into four pedestrians with the mangled wreckage eventually ramming into a building.

JOHANNESBURG - Six people have been killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in Mokopane in Limpopo.

It’s understood a truck crashed into five vehicles on Wednesday night, which then ploughed into four pedestrians with the mangled wreckage eventually ramming into a building.

The vehicles and that building caught fire after the impact.

The truck driver and a passenger died in the blaze while all four pedestrians died on the scene.

The Limpopo Transport Department's Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala said: “One person was rushed to a hospital after escaping with serious injuries. We are now entering the festive season and the MEC is urging our motorists to be careful when driving, observe the speed limit and buckle up.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.