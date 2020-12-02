20°C / 22°C
'Yifilim': 20 people win R5.6mil each in Tuesday's bizarre PowerBall draw

The draw had South Africans perplexed as to how this could actually be real, with some even alleging the PowerBall may be a scam after all.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ask anyone who has played the National Lotto for a long time and they'll tell you the chances of winning are an almost impossible mathematical probability for many who meticulously pick out their numbers. But then, 1 December 2020 came and threw that theory out the window.

Tuesday's PowerBall draw became the most bizarre in the history of the South African version.

5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and a bonus of 10 are all it took for twenty lucky (or psychic?) players to win R5.6 million each.

The Ithuba National Lottery said there was nothing sinister about Tuesday night's PowerBall numbers.

Ithuba said a computer system picked the numbers, which were fully audited and verified.

Its head of corporate relations Busisiwe Msizi said the numbers were put in order after they were generated by the computer system.

“The numbers came out as 8,5,9,7,6 and bonus ball was 10. But remember when we televise the draw show, we do put them in numerical order and there’s a one in 42 million chance in terms of these numbers coming out.”

The draw had South Africans perplexed as to how this could actually be real, with some even alleging the PowerBall may be a scam after all.

The year 2020 truly keeps outdoing itself!

