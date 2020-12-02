'Yifilim': 20 people win R5.6mil each in Tuesday's bizarre PowerBall draw

The draw had South Africans perplexed as to how this could actually be real, with some even alleging the PowerBall may be a scam after all.

JOHANNESBURG - Ask anyone who has played the National Lotto for a long time and they'll tell you the chances of winning are an almost impossible mathematical probability for many who meticulously pick out their numbers. But then, 1 December 2020 came and threw that theory out the window.

Tuesday's PowerBall draw became the most bizarre in the history of the South African version.

5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and a bonus of 10 are all it took for twenty lucky (or psychic?) players to win R5.6 million each.

The Ithuba National Lottery said there was nothing sinister about Tuesday night's PowerBall numbers.

Ithuba said a computer system picked the numbers, which were fully audited and verified.

Its head of corporate relations Busisiwe Msizi said the numbers were put in order after they were generated by the computer system.

“The numbers came out as 8,5,9,7,6 and bonus ball was 10. But remember when we televise the draw show, we do put them in numerical order and there’s a one in 42 million chance in terms of these numbers coming out.”

20 New Multi-Millionaires!



Congratulations to tonights 20 winners of PowerBall draw. These numbers may be unexpected but we see many players opt to play these sequences.



Could you be one of these winners? Check your tickets now! #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 1, 2020

The draw had South Africans perplexed as to how this could actually be real, with some even alleging the PowerBall may be a scam after all.

In order to put this to rest, all those 20 winners must be shown on Tv, if not we demand a Zondo Commission. #Lotto #Powerball pic.twitter.com/NuqXTD5Dxo Its Lo (@rising_oceans) December 2, 2020

Cant believe what Im seeing. How on earth would 20 people possibly get this right? #Lotto pic.twitter.com/TwuGbY5xg0 Well Fed Slave (@Chopxion) December 2, 2020

The hawks on Lotto with immediate effect angeke phela #LOTTO pic.twitter.com/zPlSkfoKnN Sunflower (@Sunflow34715853) December 1, 2020

I asked my 5 year old Lil bro for Lotto numbers and he was like 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and I didnt bet them I nearly had a heart attack when I saw those PowerBall numbers #PowerBall #Lotto pic.twitter.com/sYrwa3jmjH Dragon (@DragonUmlilo) December 1, 2020

You think Bushiri is in Malawi kanti hes still here drawing the #LOTTO numbers pic.twitter.com/b1r6fhEvbP MANDLA-M (@MandlaMhlanga_) December 2, 2020

Only a Grade R learner would pick numbers in that sequence.



Powerball is a scam #LOTTO Hermaine M (@HermaineM) December 2, 2020

the next winning numbers will be 2, 4, 6, 8 ,10 power ball 12 start betting! #LOTTO pic.twitter.com/izX112wsbH No One Else But Me (@Ndobe_Bibow) December 2, 2020

I see that people are more focused on the 20 that won the lotto, what about the other 79 people who decided to go 5,6,7,8 & 9? In total 99 people 99 kaofela magically played the same extremely unlikely combination?! #LOTTO pic.twitter.com/L7sTAurx3c Justin Case (@C_that) December 2, 2020

The year 2020 truly keeps outdoing itself!