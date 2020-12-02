Winde vows to argue against lockdown imposed on WC as COVID-19 cases surge

He said provincial and local governments were considering their own localised interventions and restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in line with their respective powers.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde on Tuesday said during Wednesday’s consultation, he will strongly argue against any blunt instrument, like a lockdown, being imposed on the province.

“The Western Cape is against lockdown being imposed on provinces and is in favour of targeted, and local interventions based on scientific evidence.”

Winde said one of the interventions, which was needed was around gatherings, and especially those that take place indoors.

The number of people permitted to gather indoors is currently at 250; Winde said this was too high and needed to be reconsidered for specific hotspots.

He said another challenge was limited policing resources as the province redirects the law enforcement teams to enforce regulations while crime continues.

“We also would like to see more manpower sent down to local hotspots, in this instance, we need to use law enforcement and this is where national government can help with the deployment of extra police resources.”

