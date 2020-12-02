Will ANC NWC agree on action against criminally implicated members?

The party’s secretary Ace Magashule general was arrested in connection with 21 counts of corruption since the last meeting of the party’s highest structure in between conferences.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee (NWC) is set to meet again as it battles to find common ground on whether criminally implicated members should step down.

Eyewitness News understands the NWC discussed the issue during its meeting on Monday, however, no final proposal was reached. The NWC meeting is ahead of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting over the weekend with many anticipating that the issue will come into sharp focus.

ALSO READ: Will it be fireworks or a stalemate at the ANC’s NEC meeting?

The party’s secretary Ace Magashule general was arrested in connection with 21 counts of corruption since the last meeting of the party’s highest structure in between conferences.

The ANC’s ability to deal with its own comrades implicated in serious crimes has once again reached a stalemate.

ALSO READ: Reports suggesting Ace Magashule’s pa won’t testify are untrue - NPA

NWC members couldn’t agree on the way forward when it came to the 2017 conference resolution that those criminally charged must step aside.

Sources who attended the meeting told Eyewitness News that a grouping said to be sympathetic to the party’s secretary general wants the legal opinions sought on the matter to be ventilated first.

But another grouping, calling for decisive action against Magashule and others facing criminal charges, are said to have argued there was no need for lawyers as those who joined the ANC did so knowing it had its own constitution and rules, which must be adhered to. A special NWC is now on the cards with the hope of reaching some conclusion that will be presented to the NEC.

The divisions in the NWC on the matter are expected to play out at party’s last NEC meeting for the year, taking place over the weekend.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.