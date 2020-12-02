WC's active COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000

The province has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 in recent weeks, with Cape Town and the Garden Route reporting rising infection rates.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape now has over 10,000 active cases of COVID-19.

According to Wednesday's data, 750 more people have contracted the virus.

The province has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 in recent weeks, with Cape Town and the Garden Route reporting rising infection rates.

Latest #COVID19 Dashboard update for the #WesternCape:



Current active cases - 10 057

Total confirmed cases - 132 262

Total recoveries - 117 502

Total tests done - 813 824



Latest #COVID19 Dashboard update for the #WesternCape:

Current active cases - 10 057
Total confirmed cases - 132 262
Total recoveries - 117 502
Total tests done - 813 824

Premier Alan Winde today engaged with the President's Coordinating Council on COVID-19.

The premier has not revealed much from the meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa but maintains that the Western Cape does not support a lockdown being imposed on the province.

Instead, Winde said that targeted interventions based on science and common sense would help to flatten the curve.

However, the African National Congress (ANC)'s Cameron Dugmore said that Winde's messaging was confusing.

"It is much better to follow the national approach who are looking at a range of measures to cover all hot spots and areas in South Africa, including the Western Cape."

He added that curfews and limiting the sale of alcohol must be considered.

"We don't, as the ANC, support a full lockdown at this level 1 or 2 but we believe that there needs to be national consistency because a specific approach on the hot spot areas in the Western Cape and the rest of the country bu they need to be uniform."

Twenty-eight more people have died of COVID-19 in the Western Cape, bringing the total to just under 4,700 deaths.

Over 1,200 infected people are in hospital, of which 209 are in ICU or high care.

