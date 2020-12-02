20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Tuesday night’s winning Powerball numbers unusual but not rigged - Ithuba

The winning numbers - which were the unlikely combination of 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 - stunned South Africans, leaving social media users in disbelief.

Lottery balls. Picture: www.sxc.hu.
Lottery balls. Picture: www.sxc.hu.
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lottery operator Ithuba National Lottery on Wednesday denied accusations that Tuesday night’s unexpected winning PowerBall numbers were rigged.

While many lotto players had resorted to a complex series of numbers to win the jackpot, 20 South Africans become overnight millionaires by keeping it simple.

ALSO READ: 'Yifilim': 20 people win R5.6mil each in Tuesday's bizarre PowerBall draw

The winning numbers - which were the unlikely combination of 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 - stunned South Africans, leaving social media users in disbelief.

However, Ithuba’s spokesperson Busisiwe Msizi said that the sequence was unusual but not uncommon.

“It’s not very uncommon for people to play these simple basic numbers. We see a lot of people playing 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7.”

“And one of the winners lucky enough came forward to claim at our Sandton office, and one of the questions asked him was, ‘how did you even think of these numbers?’ He said to me he's been playing the same numbers for six years. And by luck last night, he walks away with R5.6 million.”

A total of 20 people will each receive over R5.6 million of the R114 million jackpot - a first for the national lottery.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA