'She will be sorely missed': Ramaphosa remembers late Queen Mother Molotlegi

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the Royal Bafokeng nation after the death of their Queen Mother Dr Semane Molotlegi.

She passed away on Monday at the age of 77.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said Dr Molotlegi was an inspiration and a pillar of the Bafokeng nation who was much loved by her people.

“On behalf of the people of South Africa, I offer my deepest sympathies to His Majesty Kgosi Molotlegi, to both the Bafokeng and Bamangwato Royal Families, and to the former President of Botswana, Sir Seretse Khama Ian Khama to whom Dr Molotlegi was a paternal aunt,” the president added.

Ramaphosa said the late Queen Mother was a tireless advocate for the advancement of her people, who embodied the finest qualities of traditional leadership.

“Dr Molotlegi will be remembered for her role as an advisor to Royal Bafokeng Holdings, and for working to ensure that the nation’s substantial wealth from mining royalties brought development to the Bafokeng and surrounding communities in the North West province,”

“She will be sorely missed; Robala ka kagiso, Phuthi” President Ramaphosa said.

