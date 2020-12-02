SA Tourism: We will take COVID-19 hammering as it comes this festive season

There are concerns that this year's holiday period will have a knock-on effect on tourism with uncertainty around whether it’s safe or even advisable to make travel arrangements.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Tourism said the sector would have to take the COVID-19 hammering as it came this festive season.

Many European countries are currently experiencing a second wave and there are concerns that South Africa could follow suit in the coming months.

SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona said: “It’s all about the comfort zone, people really have the confidence to travel within their close proximity.”

More than 792,000 people have contracted the virus in South Africa since the outbreak was detected in the country in March.

