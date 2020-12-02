Police hunt suspects following shooting on Joburg’s M1 bridge

A silver vehicle on Wednesday was shot at several times on the M1 bridge near the Xavier off-ramp in what appeared to have been a hit.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Gauteng are appealing to the public to come forward and report any information regarding a shooting in Ormonde on Wednesday afternoon.

A silver vehicle was shot at several times on the M1 bridge near the Xavier Street off-ramp in what appeared to have been a hit.

#JHBTraffic Please drive with caution in the area - delays on Xavier Street towards the M1 https://t.co/H9KLy2YXIZ EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) December 2, 2020

Police said that preliminary investigations revealed that a group of unknown men opened fire on three occupants killing two and severely wounding another.

It is understood that the gunmen were on the run.

“Police in Gauteng are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of two people. The motive for the killing is yet to be determined. Police are searching for the suspects and are appealing to anyone who might have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest police station or call Crime Stop,” said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

Meanwhile, as rush hour traffic picks up, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, urged motorists to use alternative routes.

“Xavier is blocked off, that’s on the eastbound. Traffic is slow on the M1 South between Booysens road exit and the Xavier bridge. Motorists should be patient during this period and that’s due to the crime scene,” he said.

