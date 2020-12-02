Plaatjes: SABC exhausted all avenues before making decision to cut jobs

The Labour Court on Wednesday dismissed the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union’s (Bemawu) bid to stop the Section 189 process.

JOHANNESBURG - SABC COO Ian Plaatjes on Wednesday said that the public broadcaster had exhausted all avenues before making its decision to cut jobs.

Plaatjes said that the court ruling came as no surprise as their processes would withstand any legal scrutiny. He said the public broadcaster had been looking at ways to reduce the number of workers affected by the restructuring process.

“It could mean possible salary reductions, a reduction in terms of the number of leave days, and sick leave. So, those are still things they need to accept. If we implement that, we can reduce it from 600 to 230 people,” Plaatjes said.



