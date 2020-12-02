NCCC recommends 10 pm curfew & restricted alcohol sales - report

News24 is reporting that the council has also decided to restrict alcohol sales to four days a week - while taverns and bars should close at 9 pm.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) has reportedly agreed that a 10 pm curfew should be imposed in hotspots.

The council met on Tuesday to discuss the latest increases in COVID-19 across South Africa and how best to curb the spread of the virus going into the festive season.

STRICTER LOCKDOWN RULES FOR WC?

Premier Alan Winde on Tuesday said during Wednesday’s consultation, he would strongly argue against any blunt instrument, like a lockdown, being imposed on the province.

He said provincial and local governments were considering their own localised interventions and restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in line with their respective powers.

“The Western Cape is against lockdown being imposed on provinces and is in favour of targeted, and local interventions based on scientific evidence.”

Winde said one of the interventions, which was needed was around gatherings, and especially those that take place indoors.

The number of people permitted to gather indoors is currently at 250; Winde said this was too high and needed to be reconsidered for specific hotspots.

He said another challenge was limited policing resources as the province redirects the law enforcement teams to enforce regulations while crime continues.

“We also would like to see more manpower sent down to local hotspots, in this instance, we need to use law enforcement and this is where national government can help with the deployment of extra police resources.”

