Makhura set to make changes to Cabinet as he looks for new Health MEC

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng gave Makhura until on Tuesday to replace Bandile Masuku.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura is set to make changes to his Cabinet as he races to meet his party’s deadline to appoint a new Health MEC.



The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng gave Makhura until Tuesday to replace Bandile Masuku.

ALSO READ: Gauteng ANC to serve Masuku, Diko with charges this week over PPE tender

He was fired in October over the personal protective equipment tender scandal.

The Specialised Investigative Unit looking into the matter found he failed to uphold the Constitution and flouted regulations in the Public Finance Management Act.

Masuku has in turn lodged a court application challenging these findings.

This will be Makhura’s third executive change in just over a year since he started his second term as premier.

ALSO READ: Masuku approaches High Court to have SIU findings set aside

While he needs to appoint a new Health MEC, some in the province say it was an opportunity to move a few portfolios around.

Speculation is rife that Gauteng treasurer Parks Tau is set to join Makhura’s Cabinet.

Tau is currently serving as deputy minister in the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Tau is considered one of Makhura’s trusted allies.

On Tuesday, ANC provincial secretary Jacob Khawe told Eyewitness News the party was considering several candidates for Health MEC.

WATCH: The fight against corruption is not easy, we will never surrender

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.