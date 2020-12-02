Liquor traders have agreed to tighter controls on booze sales - NMB Municipality

The Eastern Cape is a current hotspot, along with the Western Cape, and there is concern over infections and hospitalisations.

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said that liquor traders had agreed to tighter controls around the sale of alcohol amid a resurgence of COVID-19.

It's been proven that banning or limiting alcohol sales has a positive effect on trauma cases at a time when hospital resources are needed in the fight against COVID-19.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has met with the National Coronavirus Command Council.

It's proposed the closure of beaches and other public spaces, as well as a night-time curfew of 10pm.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor, Thsonono Buyeye, said that the Eastern Cape Liquour Board, liquour traders and tavern owners had also been consulted on measures that can help.

"We can submit a submission to the provincial government; they must work from Monday to Thursday and then weekends they close - from Friday they are closed; taverns and shebeens must only sell take-aways."

The metro has 3,500 active cases and officials remain concerned residents and businesses are not complying with COVID-19 regulations.

