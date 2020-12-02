LEGO Foundation and Basic Education Dept launches ECD national census

The LEGO Foundation and the Department of Basic Education on Wednesday launched a national census, which aims to reach an estimated 40,000 registered and non-registered ECD sites across the country.

CAPE TOWN - All early childhood development (ECD) centres will soon be surveyed.

The LEGO Foundation and the Department of Basic Education on Wednesday launched a national census, which aims to reach an estimated 40,000 registered and non-registered ECD sites across the country.

The LEGO Foundation said that the aim of the census was to better understand the ECD landscape in South Africa.

The foundation’s Kerry Kassen said that currently, authorities were not sure how many ECD sites existed or under what conditions they operated.

“We really what to know what is the environment that our children are in. Whether they are suitable and the resources available to the children,” Kassen said.

Kassen said that this would be a mammoth task.

“It’s very overwhelming but it’s also something that we believe very strongly in and how we impact the future of our children in the country,” she said.

The census was expected to be conducted in every province and organisers were aiming to reach every single site in the country.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.