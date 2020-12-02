Kinnear murder case: No confirmed bail hearing yet for Zane Kilian

Zane Kilian will next week hear whether his bail application will go ahead after the case was postponed in the Bellville Regional Court on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A private investigator implicated in the assassination of anti-gang detective Charl Kinnear remains behind bars with no date confirmed for a bail hearing.

Zane Kilian will next week hear whether his bail application will go ahead after the case was postponed in the Bellville Regional Court on Tuesday.

The lead prosecutor has had to self-isolate, following exposure to a colleague who tested positive for COVID-19.

The prosecution and the defence will next week decide whether to proceed with a bail application.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The leading prosecutor in the matter is self-isolating, he was in contact with a colleague at the DPP office. So, he is self-isolating and the case has been postponed to 8 December.”

Zane Killian is accused of tracking detective Kinnear's cell phone up until the day he was murdered outside his Bishop Lavis home in September.

It's understood he will provide an alibi and also argues his release on bail will not endanger the public or any particular person.

