'I still feel unsafe': Ex-Eskom employee tells Zondo he was followed

He has testified at the state capture commission about the suspension of Eskom executives a plan that was hatched at former President Jacob Zuma’s residence in KwaZulu-Natal.

A screengrab of former Kusile Power Station project manager Abram Masango appearing at the state capture inquiry on 1 December 2020. Picture: SABC/YouTube
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former project manager at Eskom’s Kusile Power Station Abram Masango on Tuesday said he has been followed and a drone flew over his house twice after his appearance before the parliamentary portfolio committee and he feels unsafe.

He has testified at the state capture commission about the suspension of Eskom executives and a plan that was hatched at former President Jacob Zuma’s residence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Masango said he also suspected his movements or phone calls were monitored.

Evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka asked: “Since you testified at the parliamentary portfolio committee, you have been threatened and your safety compromised?”

Masango responded: “Yes, I don’t know by who but from time to time there were people following me and sometimes when I sit in restaurant people will take photos.”

Masango said he reported to the police when a drone was flown above his house, however, they didn’t open a case, but they recorded the incident in their occurrence book.

“As we speak, I still feel unsafe; the issue of the drone happened twice, and I reported to the [Mpumalanga] provincial commissioner Mr [Mondli] Zuma.”

He also told the commission that at a meeting with Matshela Koko and Salim Essa, his phone was taken and returned after the meeting.

ALSO READ: Masango tells Zondo Inquiry he believed that Eskom exec Koko was monitoring him

And thereafter, every time he called or met other executives, Koko would call him and say to him “you are talking” - so he suspected that his movements or calls were being monitored.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

