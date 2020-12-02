'I still feel unsafe': Ex-Eskom employee tells Zondo he was followed

He has testified at the state capture commission about the suspension of Eskom executives a plan that was hatched at former President Jacob Zuma’s residence in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - Former project manager at Eskom’s Kusile Power Station Abram Masango on Tuesday said he has been followed and a drone flew over his house twice after his appearance before the parliamentary portfolio committee and he feels unsafe.

Masango said he also suspected his movements or phone calls were monitored.

Evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka asked: “Since you testified at the parliamentary portfolio committee, you have been threatened and your safety compromised?”

Masango responded: “Yes, I don’t know by who but from time to time there were people following me and sometimes when I sit in restaurant people will take photos.”

Former Project Manager at Eskoms Kusile Power station, Abram Masango says Matshela Koko called him to a meeting with Salim Essa at Melrose Arch.



He says Koko told Essa that he (Masango) could be acting GCEO when executives were suspended@nthakoana EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 1, 2020

Masango said he reported to the police when a drone was flown above his house, however, they didn’t open a case, but they recorded the incident in their occurrence book.

“As we speak, I still feel unsafe; the issue of the drone happened twice, and I reported to the [Mpumalanga] provincial commissioner Mr [Mondli] Zuma.”

He also told the commission that at a meeting with Matshela Koko and Salim Essa, his phone was taken and returned after the meeting.

And thereafter, every time he called or met other executives, Koko would call him and say to him “you are talking” - so he suspected that his movements or calls were being monitored.

