Gauteng SACP welcomes changes to Makhura's Cabinet

Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced that Cogta Deputy Minister Parks Tau would leave his national post and join his Cabinet, named Nomathmeba Mokgethi as the new Health MEC while shifting Morakane Mosupyoe from Economic Development to the Social Development department.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) in Gauteng has expressed confidence in the changes that Premier David Makhura made in his Cabinet.

In a statement, the Communist Party welcomed Makhura’s new appointments and praised the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng for consulting with alliance partners leading up to Wednesday’s announcement.

Makhura appointed a new MEC following his sacking of Bandile Masuku in October over the personal protective equipment tender scandal.

The SACP said that it believed that those appointed to the new positions would separate their personal resources from those that were there to serve the people.

