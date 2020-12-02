Gauteng Premier Makhura denies he was forced to appoint new Health MEC

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday announced changes to his Cabinet, which included appointing Nomathemba Mokgethi as the Health MEC and Cooperative Governance Deputy Minister Parks Tau as the new MEC of Economic Development.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has denied that his hand was forced in the appointment of a new provincial Health MEC.

Makhura on Wednesday announced changes to his Cabinet, which included appointing Nomathemba Mokgethi as the Health MEC and Cooperative Governance Deputy Minister Parks Tau as the new MEC of Economic Development.

Morakane Mosupyoe was redeployed from Economic Development to Social Development.

The appointments follow Makhura’s decision to dismiss Bandile Masuku in October after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) recommended that the premier take administrative action.

Makhura insisted that when it came to the provincial Health Department, it was the second surge of COVID-19 that prompted him to act.

This was in spite of his own words in October where he refused to appoint a replacement for Masuku.

The premier said that he could not wait for protracted processes to unfold.

“The ongoing SIU investigations [and] the court processes now... I cannot risk strengthening the Department of Health and Gauteng’s response by getting bogged down on those processes,” Makhura said.

Makhura, who also appointed a group of experts to assist the department, said that the Health Department had several areas of concern.

“The department is not only having a problem at the top. It’s deep, systemic and structural,” he said.

He has predicted that Gauteng’s COVID-19 numbers would peak towards the end of this month and January.

