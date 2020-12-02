Former KZN deputy Hawks head sentenced to 8 years for corruption

The sentence was handed on Tuesday in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court.

DURBAN - Former KwaZulu-Natal deputy Hawks head Simon Madonsela has been sentenced to eight years of imprisonment after being convicted on two counts of corruption amounting to R28,000.

The sentence was handed down on Tuesday in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court.

Madonsela was found guilty of extorting the money from a family involved in a case he was investigating. His unit was looking into the disappearance of Faika Esop Ali who disappeared in 2007 but subsequently closed the case.

Madonsela later approached the family of the missing woman and told them that he needed R40,000 to keep the case open.

“The family could not pay him the requested amount but gave him R25,000 instead. He later requested a further R3,000 which the family paid as well. They eventually got frustrated as the matter was not proceeding and laid a charge against him,” said NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara.

Madonsela was granted leave to appeal his conviction.

The matter is expected to be heard on Friday.

