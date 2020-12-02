EWN Weather Watch: Windy day for CT, cool & cloudy for Joburg

Your Thursday EWN Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG - A cooler day is expected across large parts of the country with scattered showers and thundershowers forecast for some areas.

GAUTENG

A partly cloudy day is forecast for most of the province with thundershowers expected in some areas. Johannesburg will see a high of 21°C, Pretoria will top out at 24°C and Hammanskraal will see a maximum of 26°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 3.12.2020 pic.twitter.com/uNooT7vWxf SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 2, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

A sunny is day is forecast for most of the province, with cooler weather along the coast and much hotter temperatures forecast for the interior. Cape Town can expect a sunny 23°C but with a strong north-westerly wind blowing across the city. George can expect a high of 22°C, Worcester 30°C and Vredendal a very hot 35°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 3.12.2020 pic.twitter.com/gyCUmhze1f SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 2, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

Durban is set for a partly cloudy day and a high of 22°C, while Richard's Bay will see similar conditions with a high of 25°C. Thundershowers are expected in the interior of the province, with Newcastle set for a maximum of 29°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 3.12.2020 pic.twitter.com/ef9OA09pRm SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 2, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

