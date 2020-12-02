EWN Weather Watch: Windy day for CT, cool & cloudy for Joburg
JOHANNESBURG - A cooler day is expected across large parts of the country with scattered showers and thundershowers forecast for some areas.
GAUTENG
A partly cloudy day is forecast for most of the province with thundershowers expected in some areas. Johannesburg will see a high of 21°C, Pretoria will top out at 24°C and Hammanskraal will see a maximum of 26°C.
WESTERN CAPE
A sunny is day is forecast for most of the province, with cooler weather along the coast and much hotter temperatures forecast for the interior. Cape Town can expect a sunny 23°C but with a strong north-westerly wind blowing across the city. George can expect a high of 22°C, Worcester 30°C and Vredendal a very hot 35°C.
KWAZULU-NATAL
Durban is set for a partly cloudy day and a high of 22°C, while Richard's Bay will see similar conditions with a high of 25°C. Thundershowers are expected in the interior of the province, with Newcastle set for a maximum of 29°C.
