Eskom cuts power in Soweto, Vaal & West Rand to avoid network overloading

The utility said it’s trying to avoid network overloading in high-density areas.

FILE: This so-called load reduction kicked in at 5 am and is expected to last until about 9 pm. Picture: Pexels.
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has cut power to thousands of households in Soweto, the Vaal and in the West Rand on Wednesday morning.

The utility said it was trying to avoid network overloading in high-density areas.

This so-called load reduction kicked in at 5 am and is expected to last until about 9 pm.

Eskom is calling on all communities to report illegal connections and vandalism on the utility’s special crime line.

Other areas affected include parts of Limpopo, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

