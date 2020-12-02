Eskom cuts power in Soweto, Vaal & West Rand to avoid network overloading

The utility said it’s trying to avoid network overloading in high-density areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has cut power to thousands of households in Soweto, the Vaal and in the West Rand on Wednesday morning.

The utility said it was trying to avoid network overloading in high-density areas.

This so-called load reduction kicked in at 5 am and is expected to last until about 9 pm.

Eskom is calling on all communities to report illegal connections and vandalism on the utility’s special crime line.

Other areas affected include parts of Limpopo, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

Eskom Load Reduction Notice



Date: 1 December 2020#EskomFreeState #EskomGauteng #EskomKZN #EskomLimpopo



Please see below, provincial statements with details and areas that will be affected by load reduction on Wednesday, 2 December 2020 from 04:00 to 09:00. pic.twitter.com/OYOGsJXhw1 Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 1, 2020

