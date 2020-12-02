Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi appointed new Gauteng Health MEC

Premier David Makhura made the announcement at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi has been appointed as the new Gauteng Health MEC while Deputy Cogta Minister Parks Tau is also being brought in as the new MEC for economic development.

Premier David Makhura made the announcement at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Makhura said a team of administrators would also be appointed to assist at the health department.

The African national Congress in province had given Makhura until the end of November to make a decision.

In October, he fired Dr Bandile Masuku as health MEC over the personal protective equipment tender saga – this after the Specialised Investigative Unit’s preliminary report found he failed to uphold the Constitution and regulations contained in the Public Finance Management Act.

Makhura expressed faith in the additional capacity his government just received.

“As we’re dealing with COVID-19, we’ve fallen back on with matters pertaining to HIV, so this team will help us focus on jerking up the entire health system in Gauteng under the leadership of Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi.”

Premier @David_Makhura announces MEC for @gpgSocDev, Dr. Nomathemba Mokgethi as new MEC for @GautengHealth GautengGov (@GautengProvince) December 2, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.