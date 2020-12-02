DA to abstain from frivolous no-confidence motion against Ramaphosa - Mazzone

The motion, the first to be faced by Ramaphosa since he came into power, has been brought by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will abstain from Thursday’s motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa, the party has confirmed.

The DA says it believes the motion is frivolous.

The motion, the first to be faced by Ramaphosa since he came into power, has been brought by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

The ATM has only two MPs in the 400-member National Assembly, and it would need the support of opposition parties as well as African National Congress (ANC) MPs to muster the necessary support of 50% plus one votes for a no-confidence vote to pass.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone said that the party would not be voting either in support or against tomorrow’s motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa. But Mazzone said that the decision to abstain from voting did not mean that the DA would not continue to hold Ramaphosa accountable.

"We believe that it’s a frivolous motion – the motion will not succeed and will only offer an entertainment break from the real work of Parliament."

Mazzone said that the motion should not have been brought in the first place.

"The ATM is nothing more than a side project of the Zuma-Magashule faction of the ANC and they’re using the floor of Parliament to play out a factional internal ANC battle."

The ATM, on the other hand, believes that its motives are genuine. Spokesperson Sibusiso Mncwabe said that the party was taking legal action to compel Speaker Thandi Modise to allow for a secret ballot, a request she has so far turned down twice.

