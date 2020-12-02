CoCT looks at returning harsher alcohol restrictions amid COVID-19 resurgence

Coronavirus infections are multiplying at a rapid rate in the metro and there's concern the festive season will make things worse.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said a return to harsher restrictions on alcohol sales would be in the best interest of healthcare facilities amid a resurgence of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said adherence to COVID-19 regulations was required, especially over the next two weeks.

If not, government will have no option, but to enforce stricter measures.

“It may well become unavoidable that national government imposes more restrictive lockdown conditions on the entire country or portions of the country, which may include the Western Cape or Cape Town.”

Smith said law enforcement officers were monitoring compliance at liquor outlets: “Provincial government has identified areas of concern that drive our trauma statistics at our hospitals, and we need those hospital spaces.”

He's urged the public to help curb the spread: “If people cannot self-regulate, then it is important for the city to move to more intensive enforcement of these even if we understand the implications these will have, especially as we move into the festive season.”

