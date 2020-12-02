20°C / 22°C
CoCT expresses condolences to family of lifeguard who died on duty

Thokozani Mthethwa fell off a rescue sled being towed by a jet ski while responding to a kite surfer in trouble off St James on Saturday. Following a three-day search, his body washed ashore on Monday.

An NSRI rescue team prepares to launch its search for a missing lifeguard at Muizenberg beach on 29 November 2020. Picture: Supplied
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has expressed its condolences to the family of a seasonal lifeguard who drowned during a rescue operation near Muizenberg.

Following a three-day search, Thokozani Mthethwa's body washed ashore on Monday.

He had fallen off a rescue sled being towed by a jet ski while responding to a kite surfer in trouble off St James on Saturday.

The city's Zahid Badroodien: "The impact that Thokozani has had on our lives will always be remembered. We pay tribute to him for his bravery and his service and we hope that as the season progresses we will be spared any further loss of life."

