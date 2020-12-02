Boris Johnson won't jump queue for virus vaccination: aide

The 56-year-old Conservative leader was one of the first senior British officials to get infected with the virus in April, after his government was slow to adopt strict lockdown measures.

LONDON - Boris Johnson is ready to get a COVID-19 vaccination jab, his aide said Wednesday, but the British prime minister would give priority to those with "high risk of serious complications".

Johnson earlier hailed as "fantastic" the news that Britain is now the first Western country to approve the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as England emerged from lockdown.

Johnson "wouldn't want to take a jab that should be for somebody who is extremely vulnerable, clinically vulnerable," the prime minister's press secretary Allegra Stratton told reporters.

The 56-year-old Conservative leader was one of the first senior British officials to get infected with the virus in April, after his government was slow to adopt strict lockdown measures.

He initially brushed off his illness but ended up spending around a week in hospital, including a period in intensive care and later admitted his life had hung in the balance.

Last month he had to spend two weeks in isolation after coming into contact with one of his Conservative party MPs who tested positive for the disease.

He insisted at the time he was "fit as a butcher's dog" and "bursting with antibodies".

Johnson admitted in September that being overweight had done him no favours when he contracted COVID-19.

"When you reach 17 stone six (around 111 kg) as I did, at a height of about five foot 10 (around 1.78 metres), it's probably a good idea to lose weight, so that's what I've done.

"And I feel much, much better," he said in September.

