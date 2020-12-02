Bemawu’s court bid to block SABC retrenchments dismissed

SABC management halted the process to cut hundreds of jobs until the end of this month to allow for further negotiations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Court has dismissed broadcaster union Bemawu's application to compel the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to retract retrenchment letters.

The union had argued that the postponement is not good enough and it was demanding the entire section 189 process be scrapped.

The SABC has welcomed the Labour Court's decision to dismiss the application.

The court dismissed, with costs, Bemawu’s application to declare the Section 189 consultation process as irregular and invalid as well the withdrawal of the redundancy letters.

