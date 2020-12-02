20°C / 22°C
Anele Ngcongca's funeral postponed due to mom's ill health

The funeral will now take place on 10 December 2020.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane (L) instructs Anele Ngcongca (R) during the ABSA Premier Soccer League on 27 October 2019. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP.
Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane (L) instructs Anele Ngcongca (R) during the ABSA Premier Soccer League on 27 October 2019. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP.
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - AmaZulu defender Anele Ngcongca's funeral was postponed on Wednesday.

The funeral was initially announced to take place on 3 December.

The 33-year-old died in a car accident on the N2 freeway near Mtunzini on 23 November, while the driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

At the time, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said a case was opened: “The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation by Mtunzini SAPS.”

The family on Wednesday morning posted the date change on Twitter, explaining that his mother fell ill. The statement said she wanted the funeral to go ahead, but the family took a decision to postpone.

The funeral will now take place on 10 December 2020.

During his career, Ngcongca played for French side Troyes AC, while also earning 50 caps for Bafana Bafana.

Ncgoncga’s former Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund said his death was a tragedy for the football fraternity.

“He was such a good person and wasn’t one of those people to drive fast and do all those things, he was really a good professional and really a nice young man and to hear this news [of his death] is so sad. It’s a terrible shock.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

