7 SAPS officers, including 2 top cops, fired for corruption

JOHANNESBURG - Seven police officers, including top cops, have been fired from the service for corruption.

The officers are among 16 suspects that were initially arrested in June during an operation by the anti-corruption task team.

A former lieutenant general, brigadiers and colonels were among those arrested on charges including fraud, theft and money laundering.

The police's Vish Naidoo said the seven officials were fired on Tuesday after being subjected to internal processes.

“Although the accused in this matter are still subject to criminal prosecution, these seven were trialled departmentally, found guilty and subsequently dismissed.”

