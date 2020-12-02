3 trucks torched in Boksburg during service delivery protest

Residents of an informal settlement started barricading the roads on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Three trucks have been torched in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, during a protest.

They're demonstrating over a lack of electricity in their community.

No arrests have yet been made.

More than 40 trucks have been torched or vandalised in recent weeks most of them in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

